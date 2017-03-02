Hallandale Beach woman with dementia missing

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman with dementia from Hallandale Beach has gone missing.

A search is underway for 83-year-old Denise Simard Lefrancois. Lefrancois has been missing since Wednesday.

Lefrancois was last seen at her residence, near the 700 block of Southwest 11th Street, at around 4 p.m. According to Hallandale Beach Police, Lefrancois departed in her 2009 white Dodge Challenger with a black stripe on the hood and flames on the back. Her car has a Quebec license plate with the tag number 630XET.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play.

Lefrancois was last seen wearing a short black dress with lace on the bottom. She stands 5 feet and 3 inches, with shoulder length blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Hallandale Beach Police at (954) 457-1400.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.