Hallandale Beach Police swear in 1st ever female police chief

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hallandale Beach Police broke new ground, Wednesday, by swearing in the city’s first female police chief.

Sonia Quinones became Hallandale Beach’s police chief, and the first female appointed to that position, after her 24-year career. Glowing with smiles, Quinones said she’s excited.

“Thank you very much. I am so blessed,” said Chief Quinones. “I’m so excited. I’m looking forward to this amazing opportunity to work with the community, collaborating with the community.”

Quinones began her career as a road patrol officer, then moved up the ranks to sergeant, captain and then major in 2015.

