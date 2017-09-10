The City of Hallandale Beach has issued a precautionary boil water notice as Broward County residents who remained in South Florida continue to ride out Hurricane Irma.

The notice, announced early Sunday morning, applies to the area of Desoto Park South, and it is limited to residents at the following addresses:

501 Three Island Blvd.

601 Three Island Blvd.

701 Three Island Blvd.

801 Three Island Blvd.

851 Three Island Blvd.

Officials said the emergency repair of a water main break resulted in a loss of water pressure near Three Islands Boulevard and Parkview Drive.

Residents are urged to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes for at least one minute.

The announcement comes as the National Weather Service has lifted a storm surge warning for coastal Broward County. However, the county remains under a hurricane warning and a flood watch.

In addition, Davie officials reported that Wastewater Pump Station 24, located at 4701 SW 62nd Ave., lost power late Saturday night and is not pumping. The station is anticipated to overflow between 7 and 9 a.m. on Sunday, impacting residences within the surrounding communities of Emerald Isles and Jasmine Lakes Developments. Free standing water in these areas may be contaminated.

As of early Sunday morning, hurricane winds are still expected to hit Broward throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.