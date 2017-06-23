Hallandale Beach beauty store catches fire, no injuries reported

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A beauty supply story in Hallandale Beach caught fire, Friday, with its roof close to collapsing.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene, near 504 Foster Road, where the single-story building was engulfed by flames. Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the fire, just before 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters were battling the fire inside the building before noticing the roof beginning to weaken due to the flames.

Everybody inside has been evacuated with no injuries reported by officials.

Firefighters continue to work on the scene as the fire has yet to be extinguished.

