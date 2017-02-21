Half-eaten shark washes ashore on central Florida beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Beachgoers in central Florida were stunned over the weekend when they discovered that a half-eaten shark had washed ashore.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue spokeswoman Capt. Tamra Marris tells news outlets that a dead blacktip or spinner shark was found on New Smyrna Beach on Saturday morning. Its tail had been bitten off.

Another picture of the New Smyrna Beach shark who apparently got sharked. pic.twitter.com/0xDYch8Qu8 — Gene Wexler (@GeneWexler) February 20, 2017

Officials aren’t sure whether another shark is responsible for the death, but Morris says whatever fish caused the death was certainly bigger than the 5-foot shark.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.