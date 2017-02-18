Habitat, Fort Lauderdale church team up for bike ride

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale teamed up with Habitat for Humanity for the fifth annual Habitat for Humanity Bike to Build Ride, Saturday.

Riders chose either a 25-mile scenic route or a new 50-mile route, and they were rewarded with a brunch inside the church afterward.

Organizers hope to raise enough money to begin construction on a new home in Broward County.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity. If you’d like to contact them, check out the links below:

Habitat for Humanity in Miami-Dade

(305) 634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity in Broward

(954) 396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

