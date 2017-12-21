Habitat for Humanity selling 300 donated TVs to public

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Fort Lauderdale is selling hundreds of TVs to the public to raise money for hurricane victims.

On Thursday afternoon, the ReStore on 505 W. Broward Blvd. is expected to sell 300 recently-donated 40-inch TVs to anyone willing to buy.

NEW – If you need a nice Christmas gift, come to Habitat for Humanity Restore in Broward. They’re selling 300 brand new recently donated televisions at a massive discounted price! @wsvn #ChristmasSpirit #habitatforhumanity pic.twitter.com/JluVt0eMDp — Franklin White (@FranklinWSVN) December 21, 2017

7News and Habitat for Humanity joined forces to help those in need and last-minute Christmas shoppers. “I rushed down here and I’m going to buy three of them right now,” said customer Vincent Biondi.

The Hisense TVs are Smart TVs, and the ReStore is selling them for $149.99. “Especially since it has Voodoo and Netflix and it’s a Smart TV,” said customer Beverly Zicarelli. “My son’s TV blew up, so we’ll get him one for Christmas.”

It did not take long for the word to spread. “My father wants one, my brother wants one, and I might even get a fourth one for myself,” Biondi said.

One TV after another flew off the shelves. Customers said they couldn’t resist the good deal. “The price is right,” said customer Hudell Shand.

Nancy Daly of the Habitat ReStore said the money isn’t going in their pockets. “There has been so much devastation from Hurricane Irma,” she said. “It’s important that we do our part and help those people, especially in the Keys. There’s still so much devastation down there. So this is one way that Habitat for Humanity of Broward can help the victims of the hurricane disasters.”

That’s why some customers said that this is money well spent. “I’m grateful there’s a cause or more causes like this, that people really need to stand up and do something,” said customer Vin Vander Wsthuizen. “If the government doesn’t, then it’s up to us to do something about it.”

