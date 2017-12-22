FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida store has sold out of donated TVs after residents rushed to make sure they didn’t miss out on the special holiday deal.

Several hundred people stood in line at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Fort Lauderdale, starting early Friday morning, to get their hands on one of 300 Hisense TVs donated to the store.

Some people bought TVs for themselves or for Christmas gifts, and others bought several TVs for their family members.

The 40-inch flat-screen smart TVs were sold out in less than an hour.

“As you can see, we have nothing left. We sold all 300 TVs in less than an hour,” said Nancy Daly from Habitat for Humanity. “Thank you to WSVN and thank you to BrandsMart and thank you to Hisense.”

The people who stood in line but did not get a television still received 50 percent off of any item in the store on Friday only.

