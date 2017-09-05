Habitat for Humanity raises awareness for safer walking routes

MIAMI (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity held a march, Monday, to raise awareness for safer walking routes for kids.

The South Florida organization held their “No Child Walks Alone” march, which is a part of the Habitat for Humanity chapter’s Labor of Love initiative. Many volunteers feel a solution for this issue is long overdue.

“Most of the kids in this area have to walk,” said resident Angine Moss. “My son was one of them, and this initiative would’ve been perfect for him when he was a student. However, now that it’s not, and that he’s graduated, I prefer to have someone else’s child get to school safely.”

The program aims to create safer routes and meet-up spots for students to walk to school safely.

