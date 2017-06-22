Habitat for Humanity of Broward gives Fort Lauderdale family new home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family was given a new home thanks to the Habitat for Humanity of Broward.

The Williams family of Fort Lauderdale was in need of a place to live, and Habitat for Humanity of Broward dedicated the new home to the family.

A group called Florida Girls Give Back sponsored the home and volunteered to build it.

“First of all, I need to thank Habitat because without them this wouldn’t have been possible,” said new homeowner Diana Williams. “For the ones that they think they cannot become a homeowner, think twice about it because this is something that can change your life.”

Habitat for Humanity of Broward has helped thousands of families realize the dream of homeownership since 1983. “This is over 100 houses that we built in the city of Fort Lauderdale alone and our 410th house in Broward County alone,” said Habitat of Broward’s chairman Bill Feinberg, “so great day for us here for Habitat Broward. We are so excited for Diana and her family to be able take possession of the house today.”

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Habitat for Humanity. If you would like to help, call: 954-396-3030 (Broward County) or 305-634-3628 (Miami-Dade County), or visit the following links:

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

http://www.habitatbroward.org/

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

http://www.miamihabitat.org/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.