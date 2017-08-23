Habitat for Humanity builds for deserving Fort Lauderdale families

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity of Broward is building dreams for some families in Fort Lauderdale.

The South Florida organization broke ground to begin construction on seven homes near Washington Park in Fort Lauderdale.

The homes will go to deserving families.

If you’d like to help in Broward County, call (954) 396-3030 or in Miami-Dade, call (305) 634-3628.

WSVN is proud to be a longtime sponsor of the organization.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.