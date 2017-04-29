POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - family has a new place to call home sweet home, thanks to a South Florida charity.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County handed Krystal Mayo and her family the keys to a new house in Pompano Beach. It’s the 408th residence built by the organization.

Among the community sponsors on hand for the occasion was the regional director for Publix. “Publix is proud to be a part of this organization,” said Mike Meredith. “We build an average of four homes a year with our teams, and we’re just happy for the homeowner today.”

Habitat of Broward CEO Nancy Robin said the homeowners-to-be work hard to reach this milestone. “Some people think we give these homes away. We do not give these homes away,” she said. “Habitat, which is a volunteer-led organization, works to build these homes so that they are, in fact, affordable. We give away this key, and we also provide a mortgage to a deserving family, so they they can achieve the dream of homeownership.”

