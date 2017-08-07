MIAMI (WSVN) - They’re about to bring “Paradise City” to the Magic City.

Guns N’ Roses is setting the stage for a rockin’ performance at Marlins Park, Tuesday night.

Some major prep work got underway, Monday, at the Downtown Miami venue for the band’s “Not in This Lifetime… Tour.”

Production manager Dale “Opie” Skjerseth revealed what fans can expect when Axl Rose, Slash and the rest of the group take the stage. “Music and visuals and lighting and effects throughout. It’s an amazing show,” he said. “It’s three-plus hours of music. The fans will get the bang for their buck.”

Tickets for the concert are still available on Ticketmaster.

