Gunman shot outside Wal-Mart where officer died last month

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an Orlando police officer shot and wounded a man armed with a BB gun outside the same Wal-Mart store where a police lieutenant was fatally shot last month.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said at a news conference that officers responded to the store Thursday after getting reports that a man was randomly firing a BB gun at customers. Mina says the man fired a shot at an officer, who returned fire and hit him. The man’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Lt. Debra Clayton was gunned down Jan. 9 outside the store while attempting to capture a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of his pregnant ex-girlfriend a month earlier.

Markeith Loyd was taken into custody several days later after a massive manhunt.

