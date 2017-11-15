Gunfire strikes home in Miami with pregnant woman inside

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gunfire erupted near a Miami neighborhood, striking a home with eight people inside.

According to police, a pregnant woman was among the eight inside the home near Northwest 62nd Street and North Miami Avenue, Tuesday night.

Officers arrived to the scene and filed a report. Five minutes later, the shooter, or shooters, returned and opened fired on the home once again.

No injuries were reported, but investigators continue to search for those responsible.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

