MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A threat on Facebook against a high school in Miami drew concern from police and residents.

The message, directed at Booker T Washington High School, reads, “Booker T. finna get shot up on Monday. Don’t say you weren’t warned.”

The Department of Homeland Security is reviewing the threat, which has since been deleted.

As a precaution additional police will be stationed ay the school, located at 1200 NW 6th Ave., on Monday.

This is the second threat against a Miami-Dade County school in less than a week. A message was found on a bathroom wall at Gateway Environmental K-8 Learning Center in Homestead, Friday.

Officials at that school called in deemed the threat “non-credible,” allowing classes to resume. The student behind that note was later found and disciplined.

