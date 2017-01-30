Gun used to shoot at undercover cops found

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have found a gun allegedly used to shoot at undercover officers earlier this month.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers found the weapon in a trash can, days after two men opened fire on undercover officers working in the area of Northwest 63rd Street and 20th Avenue, in Northwest Miami-Dade, Jan. 19. Neither officer was hit.

Police arrested Vinson French and Reyev Ross Jr. last Thursday. They have been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

