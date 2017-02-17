Gun, headphones stolen from cars in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured thieves burglarizing two cars in Davie, last month.

On Jan. 18, thieves stole a gun from an unlocked car in Davie. Days later, a pair of Beats headphones were taken from another unlocked car.

The second theft happened in a gated community near Southwest 166th Avenue and 64th Street.

If you have any information on these thefts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

