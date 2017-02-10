Guatemalan soccer player close to recovery in South Florida

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An injured Guatemalan soccer player is close to recovery in South Florida.

Seventeen-year-old Anika Schaps is ready to get back on her feet after undergoing surgery at U-Health Sports Institute at the University of Miami.

Schaps plays for the Guatemalan national soccer team and tore her ACL while training for nationals.

Once Schaps has fully recovered, she hopes to be kicking it on a South Florida Division-1 soccer team.

“I just got accepted to UM, and the coach said he was gonna come talk to me because he is interested,” said Schaps. “I’m also interested, so maybe I end up here, probably.”

Before possibly attending UM, Schaps will head home to Guatemala to continue rehabilitation.

