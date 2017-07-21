‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Ratatouille’ rides to come to Epcot

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Ratatouille” fans can now rejoice as two new attractions inspired by the films will soon be coming to Walt Disney World.

Disney unveiled the plans at the D23 Expo, saying the new attractions will be part of an overhaul to Epcot.

The “Guardian of the Galaxy” attraction will be added to the theme park’s Future World. Disney said it will serve as “the place to experience the excitement and adventure offered by space travel.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” Mission: BREAKOUT! recently took the place of the Tower of Terror in Disneyland’s California Adventure park, though that ride still exists in Florida’s Hollywood Studios park. It is unclear if Epcot’s attraction for the movie will be the same ride design.

The Marvel attraction will replace the Universe of Energy attraction, which will close Aug. 13.

The “Ratatouille” ride will be added to the France Pavilion in the World Showcase, where guests will be able to “shrink to Remy’s size and scurry to safety in a dazzling chase across a kitchen with the sights, sounds and smells of Gusteau’s legendary Parisian restaurant.”

Disney says both attractions will be open in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

