Group steal Christmas presents, medicine from woman’s car

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras rolled as a group of thieves stole Christmas presents and medicine from a woman suffering from a crippling disease.

Carolyn Garay, who suffers from scleroderma, said she usually locks the doors of her car outside of her West Miami-Dade home. However, overnight Wednesday, something went wrong and a group of thieves made their move.

“Hard-earned money gone to waste, ’cause now everything’s stolen,” she said. “It’s very hard. It’s very hard to watch.”

Surveillance video shows three men and a woman entering Garay’s car and stealing every single present inside. The quartet also stole Garay’s scleroderma medication.

“It attacks your inner organs, but aside from that, it also attacks the skin,” Garay said. “You see my hands? I can’t open them or close them. They just stay stiff.”

Garay said the gifts were for family members, and the theft sends her back to square one, just days before Christmas.

Garay said she has no idea who the thieves are and is hopeful the surveillance video will lead to an identification. She also said the gifts were worth a couple of thousand of dollars.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

