Group of teens celebrating after prom robbed on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Teens celebrating the end of the school year after prom were taking a late-night walk on the beach when, they said, they were ambushed and robbed.

The parents of the six high schoolers set them up with a room at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach after prom, Saturday. They said they decided to take a stroll along the beach, and that’s when two hooded crooks approached them with the intent to rob.

The teens just wanted to continue having a good time. “Enjoy something that we can’t do in Miami,” said one victim.

The group, who did not want to be identified, were not aware they weren’t alone. “One of the guys came up to me in my face, put the gun to my face and said, ‘Gimme your stuff or I’ll shoot you,'” said another teen. “I just gave him my stuff, and I turned and saw our other friend on the floor.”

The victims said one of the subjects threw one girl to the ground while the others scattered.

“I fractured it, right in the middle,” said one of the victims.

Miami Beach Police said in their report from Saturday night that the males announced, “‘This is a robbery, give us your phones!’ while pointing the firearms.”

“My initial reaction was to go toward the water, ’cause I knew he wasn’t gonna come towards me in the water, ’cause he would get wet and it would take him a long time,” said a fourth victim.

At least one other victim ran toward the ocean.

The report went on to say that “both dropped their iPhones as they attempted to flee into the ocean with their belongings.”

The robbers got away with the students’ wallets and cellphones. The cellphones that they didn’t take were ruined.

The parents are in shock of what happened but are happy that their children are safe. “The parents need to know what happens in this area,” said Rosa, a parent of one of the teens.

No one was seriously injured, but these teenagers are shaken up. “I was just thinking about my family,” said another victim, “and if I die, how they would react.”

A spokesperson for the Fontainebleau said, since this robbery happened off-property and behind the hotel, this is a Miami Beach Police matter.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

