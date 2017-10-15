Group caught on camera in Sunrise car break-ins

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Car break-ins caught on camera are causing concern among residents of a South Florida community.

Surveillance video captures a group believed to be comprised of juveniles rifling through parked cars along Southwest 158th Terrace and Southwest 159th Lane, at the Residences of Sawgrass Mills in in Sunrise, Sunday morning.

The homeowner whose cameras recorded the subjects said the break-ins took place just after 5 a.m.

Another video shows the perpetrators darting from home to home.

Residents do not believe they stole anything.

If you have any information on these car break-ins, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

