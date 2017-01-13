Great White “Katharine” returns to waters off South Florida

(WSVN) — She’s baaaaaaack.

Katharine, the massive great white shark (who even has her own Facebook page) has returned to the waters off Florida’s east coast, according to USA Today.

The 14-foot shark weighs 2,300 pounds, and was first tagged by OCEARCH’s research team back in 2013 off the coast of Cape Cod.

Since then, the shark has gained a fanbase on social media, with followers that like to keep up-to-date on her whereabouts. She’s been tracked from the southern tip of Florida all the way up near Nova Scotia in Canada.

Most recently, Katharine’s tracker shows her off the coast of Palm Beach County as of 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The great white is one of dozens of sharks tracked by OCEARCH, a non-profit that focuses on tracking and researching marine species. The tags used to track their movements send a signal when their dorsal fins break the surface of the ocean’s waters.

