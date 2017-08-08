Grass fire sparks in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday.

The fire sparked at around 4:45 p.m. in the area of 8240 S.W. 210th St. and is not affecting any structures as of 9 p.m.

According to Florida Forest Service, the fire has burned about five acres and is about 90 percent contained.

Officials are calling the blaze the “Lake by the Bay” fire. It is unknown what caused the blaze.

