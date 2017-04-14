Grass fire sparks, closes roadway in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Crews are working to put out a growing grass fire in Florida City that has burned 20 acres, Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the fire near Southwest 192nd Avenue and 328th Street in South Miami-Dade, just before 6 p.m.

According to a fire rescue spokesperson, the fire started in Florida City, in the area of Southwest 187th Avenue and 332nd Street. Florida Forest Service responded there.

Crews have shut down Southwest 192nd Avenue in the area.

The fire has burned 20 acres, but only one acre is currently burning. The Florida Forest Service said the blaze is 20 percent contained.

A 7News viewer sent in video showing the large fire with smoke filling the air.

No structures are currently being affected and no evacuations are in place.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

