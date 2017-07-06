Grass fire discovered near home in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A call went out to officials Thursday afternoon that said some explosions went off and a small fire started near 258th Street and Southwest 107th Avenue.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene as smoke could be seen in the area.

It is believed that a powerline possibly sparked the small fire.

Fire rescue responded to the scene, parking on someone’s property and ran the hose into the backyard.

A grove of coconut plants that appear to be dry could have been where the fire initially ignited

The fire was quickly put out.

