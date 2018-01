SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, Saturday night.

The fire burned five to 10 acres across a field, located near Southwest 136th Street and 188th Avenue.

No buildings were damaged as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

