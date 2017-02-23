Grand opening date annoucnced for first-ever Wawa stores in South Florida

(WSVN) - After months of anticipation, Wawa, the beloved family-owned chain of convenience stores known for its delicious sandwiches, coffee and mac ‘n’ cheese, has officially announced the grand opening date of their first locations in South Florida.

According to the Palm Beach Post, a “Save the Date” card distributed to county leaders announced that Wawa will officially open its doors to the public during a grand opening celebration on Thursday, March 23, for their three new stores in Southeast Florida.

The day before the official opening, Wawa will host a preview, reception and media briefing.

Although no further information was provided, the ad states that more information will be announced in the days leading up to their ribbon-cutting celebration.

If you are unfamiliar with Wawa, their hoagies are so popular, that even Mitt Romney has ordered one.

Mitt Romney at Wawa: meatball hoagie w pickles & sw. peppers. That girl has a highlighter & she's gonna use it damn it! pic.twitter.com/zr5cSseY — Ryan Cormier (@ryancormier) June 18, 2012

Further proving the chain’s popularity, some fans have even gotten permanent tattoos with the store’s logo inked into their skin.

South Florida welcomes you with open arms, Wawa.

Author’s note: This story will be updated once further information is announced.

