Graduating seniors honored for perfect attendance

MIAMI (WSVN) - Graduating South Florida students were honored for their perfect attendance, Wednesday.

The 85 Miami-Dade high school seniors were given certificates for having 13 years of perfect attendance. The honorees didn’t have a single unexcused absence spanning their entire academic career.

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and other officials were there to congratulate the punctual students.

“I feel pretty proud, my parents are proud of me, of course. They woke me up everyday, even though sometimes I didn’t want to go. At the end of the day, it all worked out,” said student Keith Anderson.

“I would like to thank my parents and all my teacher for helping me receive this great award,” said student De’Andre Miles.

Parents said the award promotes education and helps students to attend class.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.