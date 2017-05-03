Gov. Scott visits Sunrise on ‘Florida’s Future’ tour

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Rick Scott made a visit to South Florida, Wednesday, to talk about Florida’s future.

The governor was in Sunrise at Rick Case Kia as part of his “Fighting for Florida’s Future” tour.

Case introduced the governor to the stage.

Scott encouraged Floridians to get in touch with their legislatures and urged them to invest in key priorities for the state.

Scott will make stops in six more cities this week on his tour.

