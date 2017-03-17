Gov. Scott visits Davie JCC following string of hoax bomb threats

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a Jewish community center in Davie received two bomb threats in a little over a week, Florida Governor Rick Scott visited the center to address the matter with the concerned community.

Scott visited the David Posnack JCC, Friday, following a string of false bomb threats made there and to JCCs across the country.

At the meeting, he promised to work with local and state officials to keep the community safe.

“It’s disgusting, and we need to make sure everybody in our state is safe,” said Scott, “and, you know, we’re blessed right now. We’re in a 45-year low in our crime rate, but when you hear about threats, when you hear about people that are threatining others just because of their religion, or for any other reason, it’s just disgusting, but you’re seeing now threats around our state, and I might show up. I’m going to work with local, state and federal law enforcement to make sure everybody is safe.’

The David Posnack JCC received two bomb threats in only 10 days. Both investigations concluced that the bomb threats were hoaxes.

