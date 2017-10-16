Gov. Scott proposes $1 million in security funding for Jewish Day Schools

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced his proposal for allocating $1 million to be spent for Jewish Day schools in the state to feel more secure.

Making the announcement at Katz Hillel Day School of Boca Raton, Scott said all students should feel safe at all schools.

The proposal is for the 2018-2019 budget, and will go to enhanced security cameras, bulletproof windows and security fencing around the perimeter of the schools.

Right now, the state allotted $654,000 for security funds for Jewish schools. That came after nearly 200 bomb threats to Jewish Schools across the country in 2016.

“We have absolutely zero tolerance for these hateful and anti-Semitic acts,” Scott said. “Our state has taken important action to keep our students and all of our families safe.”

“It will help protect us from a lot more anti-Semitic thoughts from people, and it will make it easier for this school to be a better place for us to learn,” said one young student.

The state legislature must still approve the funding, so Scott is urging students, parents and residents to call their local representatives to push for the funding.

