Gov. Scott plans to implement new opioid regulations

(WSVN) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott is on a mission to combat an opioid crisis.

Scott proposed to dedicate $50 million to fight the misuse of the powerful and highly addictive prescription painkillers.

He said he’s hoping to put an end to the overdose epidemic by implementing new regulations on health care professionals and pain management clinics.

“First, we will fight to place a three-day limit on prescribed opioids unless strict conditions are met for a seven-day supply,” Scott said. “This is a critical step toward limiting the chance of addiction and reducing the ability for dangerous drugs to spread into our communities.”

The budget proposal will also include funding for substance abuse treatments and recovery services.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.