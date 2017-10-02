Gov. Scott declares state of emergency in Florida to help Puerto Rico

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in the Florida to help Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, the declaration “will provide important resources and assistance needed to best accommodate the needs of families impacted by Hurricane Maria when they come to Florida.”

I’m declaring a State of Emergency in all FL counties in support of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria: https://t.co/3pSWuYszX1 — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) October 2, 2017

“With families displaced by Hurricane Maria already present and still arriving in Florida, it is critical that our state is prepared to provide the resources they need upon entering our state,” Scott said in the news release. “As Puerto Rico rebuilds, Florida remains committed to doing everything we can to help the families impacted by Hurricane Maria and aid in the recovery process.”

The press release also stated that the state will coordinate with FEMA to provide those affected by Maria with housing assistance, crisis counseling unemployment assistance and legal advice.

Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sept. 20 as a Category 4 hurricane, devastating the island.

