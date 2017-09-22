Gov. Rick Scott visits evacuees at FIU

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Evacuees who are still displaced after Irma got a special South Florida visit from Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott visited Florida International University, Friday morning. to meet the evacuees.

The Florida governor discussed the long-term devastation done to Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

He also thanked the school for opening its doors to those in need. “I want to thank FIU,” said the governor. “I want to thank President Rosenberg for opening his heart to people that were in need.”

“FIU, for its part, will always do more than it needs to do, ’cause that’s who we are,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg.

President Rosenberg refuted rumors that the shelter was shutting down Friday and said it will remain open as long as it’s needed.

