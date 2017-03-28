Good Samaritans speak out about rollover wreck rescue

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A landscaping crew shared the heart-stopping moments when they rushed to the rescue of the victims of a rollover accident in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday morning.

The four workers said they witnessed the violent crash involving a Lexus SUV along Southwest 76th Avenue, near 82nd Street, just before 10 a.m.

“‘Boom!’ When I looked up, she had hit another car, ‘boom,’ and I see when it went up in the air,” said Troy Bethel. “First thing that went through my mind was, ‘I hope there are no kids in there,’ and then that’s when I jumped the gate in an instant and ran over here.”

But there were two children inside the SUV, along with two women, including the driver. Pictures from the scary situation show Bethel and the other quick-thinking witnesses freeing the women and young children from the heavily damaged silver vehicle before first responders arrived.

“My co-workers grabbed the jack and broke out the window,” said Roderick Carrier Jr. “Once they broke out the window, I was small enough — I’m the smallest one. I jumped in the back with another co-worker of mine, and we pulled the lady out first. She was screaming, ‘Help! Help! My babies are in there! My babies are in there.'”

According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of the Lexus was heading down Southwest 76th Avenue when she somehow lost control of the vehicle and hit three parked cars.

“Like they say, natural instincts kicked in,” said good Samaritan Bernard Green.

The SUV flipped over and came to a stop on 82nd Street. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews took two people to the hospital, including the driver, with injuries that were not serious.

The outcome comes as a relief for these men, who realized afterwards that they did a good deed. “We’re better than the A-Team, better than the Avengers,” said Carrier. “We just came out here four deep, ready to roll.”

“We’re just proud to be here, man, to be able to help someone,” said good Samaritan Teddy Thomas. “It’s just like a blessed day. It’s going to keep us smiling all day knowing that we helped someone.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.