Good Samaritans honored for rescuing injured officer

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three people who helped save the life of a South Florida police officer were honored Tuesday.

Thalia Rodriguez, Vianca Diaz and Roberto Lanzetti were recognized by the Miami-Dade County Commission. They performed first aid skills, which saved Miami-Dade Police Major Ricky Carter after he crashed into a guard rail along Interstate 75 on May 7.

Carter was riding his motorcycle while off-duty at the time of the accident. He had to get both of his legs amputated.

The three good Samaritans each individually spotted him and pulled over to help.

“This was honestly a heaven-sent for us, all to be at the right place at the right time, and to be able to help him the way that we did,” said Vianca Diaz.

High schooler Thalia Rodriguez was able to put what she learned in class to the test. “Grateful that I was there to help him,” she said.

The victim’s family released new information on how Carter is doing, as of Tuesday. “Major Carter, over the last couple of days, has had successful surgeries to both his arms and legs,” they said. “He will have full use of both arms and with the assistance of prosthetic legs will be self-sufficient.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with his medical expenses.

If you’d like to help, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/assistance-for-major-ricky-carter

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.