Good Samaritan pulls driver from burning car in Miami Beach after crash

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man came to the rescue of a driver whose car crashed and became engulfed in flames on a wet Miami Beach roadway, early Saturday morning.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the fiery wreck along the 4600 block of Alton Road, just before 4 a.m.

The good Samaritan, who asked not to be identified, said he was about 100 feet away from the driver’s car at the time of the crash. “I just saw him spiral out of control because the street was wet,” he said.

The witness said he immediately stopped his own vehicle. “I jumped out. I saw the car beginning to catch flames,” he said.

He then looked through the burning sedan’s window and saw the driver. “I saw the guy trapped inside and I pulled him out, because what else am I going to do? He was stuck in there,” he said.

Once he pulled the motorist out of the car, the good Samaritan called police.

Investigators said the driver of the car left the scene before police arrived. He later returned and was issued multiple citations.

No injuries were reported.

Police temporarily shut down Alton Road while they investigated.

Despite his actions, the good Samaritan doesn’t see himself as a hero. “I don’t know. Anybody should have done the same thing,” he said. “You see a guy trapped in a car that’s on fire, you’re gonna do anything you can do, right?”

