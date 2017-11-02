Good Samaritan helps man shot at North Miami Beach ATM

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man did not hesitate to lend a helping hand after, police said, a bank customer was shot at an ATM in North Miami Beach, Wednesday night.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the shooting behind the Bank of America in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and 12th Avenue, at around 8:45 p.m.

Lucas Albasina, who works near the bank, said he heard a woman screaming after gunshots rang out. “She was saying, ‘Help! Help!'” he said.

By the time Albasina got outside, the gunman was gone, the victim was already in a van and there was a woman trying to get help. “I don’t know if it was his mom, his wife or whoever; she was trying to get him to the hospital,” he said.

Albasina then noticed that the victim was only partly inside the van. “He was kind of halfway hanging out of the van, so I told my coworker, ‘Let’s try to help him in the car,'” he said. “‘Let’s get his legs in the car, so she can get him to the hospital as fast as possible.”

The good Samaritan said the victim, who appeared to be in his 20’s, was too heavy. He looked like he had been shot in the chest, but he was awake and breathing.

Hours later, detectives remained at the scene combing the area for clues, as they tried to track down the shooter. Police said the subject took off on foot,

Paramedics rushed the victim to Aventura Hospital in unknown condition.

Albasina said he and his colleague did the best they could to prevent a tragedy. “We tried, and at least we stayed with him until help arrived,” he said.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

