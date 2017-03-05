Good Samaritan chases down driver responsible for hit and run

MIAMI (WSVN) - Sunday afternoon, a cyclist was struck by a black sedan near South Miami Avenue and 33rd Street in Miami.

Once Miami-Dade Police and fire rescue crews arrived, paramedics put the victim on a stretcher and loaded him into an ambulance.

The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital in stable condition. He is expected to be OK.

According to witnesses, the driver responsible for striking the cyclist sped away from the scene after the impact. Thankfully, a good Samaritan who witnessed the crash chased the driver down and called the police just in the nick of time.

“I tried to get his license number, but he had a sunglass-like plate over the top of it,” said good Samaritan Autry Chambliss. “And from there I just waited around the corner and waited until police got there and the ambulance got there, but he didn’t. He started scooting down the street, so I eased on behind him. Luckily, he turned into the park.”

The driver was arrested at Kennedy Park. He has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.