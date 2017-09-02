Good Samaritan alerts North Miami family about house fire

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman and her two granddaughters were able to escape their burning home safely, early Saturday morning, thanks to a stranger who spotted the blaze and alerted them.

As Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews worked to put out the flames at the house, located along the 900 block of Northeast 135th Street in North Miami, Monique Vennac said she and her loved ones are thankful to be alive.

She also expressed her gratitude toward the good Samaritan who was in the right place, at the right time. “God sent him to save us,” he said.

Emmanuel Saint Phar said he was driving home when he saw smoke and flames coming from the home and went to make sure everyone had gotten out.

“I stopped my car and just knocked on the door and just banged on the door and screamed, ‘Get out! Get out! There’s a fire! There’s a fire,'” said Saint Phar.

But Vennac and her granddaughters were still inside. As flames tore through the home, they were sound asleep.

Vennac then heard the banging. “When I wake up, I said [to my granddaughters], ‘Fire! Fire! Get out!'”

‘She was looking, like, all panicked, and that was amazing and crazy, and she just came out and said, ‘Thank you for what you did,'” said Saint Phar.

Firefighters said the family is lucky. If Saint Phar hadn’t stopped by, they said, the outcome could have been tragic.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Robert Alicea advised residents to take safety precautions for situations like this. “It would be a great idea to have smoke detectors in the house so they can alert you to these situations,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.