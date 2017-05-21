WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is back home after a “ruff” rescue in West Miami-Dade, Sunday morning.

Cleo, a male golden Labrador, was pulled from a canal along Southwest Eighth Street and 87th Avenue. Rescue crews shared pictures of the dog on social media showing him being brought back on dry land.

Melissa Castro, Cleo’s owner, said he wandered from their home, just blocks away from the canal where he was found.

After a chaotic day, the 12-year-old Lab is back in the arms of his loved ones. “He’s OK. We see him a limping a little, so we may have to get that checked out, but for the most part he is happy,” said Castro. “He is excited, a little scared, I think, from everything that happened and occurred, but overall he’s good.”

Fortunately, Cleo had on a dog tag, making it easy for officials to find and bring him home.

