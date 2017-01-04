GoFundMe page set up for slain Dania Beach man

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for the community’s help as they prepare to say a final farewell to a loved one who was shot and killed on Christmas Day.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Christopher Jordan was walking home, near Northwest Sixth Avenue and Northwest Second Street, in Dania Beach, shortly after 8 p.m., when he was shot.

The victim’s grandmother said Christopher, or C.J., as he’s referred to by his family, was on the phone with her at the time of the shooting. She said they were talking when she suddenly heard gunfire.

Police in Tallahassee arrested the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Arvis Yatil Brown, Friday afternoon, shortly after he bailed out of a vehicle.

Investigators said, three days after Christopher’s shooting, Brown was trying to silence other potential witnesses when he opened fire along Northwest Ninth Avenue, near Second Street, killing Christopher’s 8-year-old cousin, Rasheed Cunningham, and injuring two adult relatives.

Wednesday afternoon, the victim’s father, Stanley Jordan, returned to the scene of his son’s shooting, where a small memorial has been set up. “I’m glad that they caught the zealot in this crime, but at the same time, it won’t bring my son back,” he said.

Nearly two weeks after Christopher’s death, the family is making arrangements for his funeral, but they told 7News they are unable to cover the expenses. “Due to our relocation, as well as my job, we have a financial burden to where we’re not able to afford the cost of the funeral, which is $7,300,” he said.

Stanley added that his son was planning to go back to school to become a plumber.

His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

The getaway driver of the car Brown bailed from remains at large. If you have any information on that driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

