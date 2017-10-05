Gloria and Emilio Estefan visit Puerto Rico, aid hurricane victims

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida legends Gloria and Emilio Estefan told 7News about their recent trip to help the hurricane victims in Puerto Rico and their musical “On Your Feet.”

The Estefans were at the Adrienne Arsht Center, Thursday evening, for the opening night of their musical, “On Your Feet.”

Two years after debuting on Broadway, the musical has come to Miami.

“I’m nervous because it’s our hometown audience,” Gloria said. “They saw us grow and evolve, but I’m very psyched because they’re gonna get all the little jokes.”

The show is set in Miami and tells Gloria and Emilio’s life story.

“The show is gonna represent a lot of people here in Miami,” Gloria said. ‘It’s not just Emilio’s and my story, but it’s a story of a lot of people from this city.”

The couple just returned from San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they helped residents recovering from Hurricane Maria.

“Oh my gosh, those people are hurting,” Gloria said. “A big part of the island, well, 90 percent don’t have power. Forty-something percent still does not have water or food getting to them in the areas that they need.”

In a speech Gloria gave in Puerto Rico, she said she wanted to give everyone a big hug.

“Puerto Rico has been instrumental in our career. From the beginning, they were so supportive of us, and I just wanted them to know that they’re not alone,” she said.

Her trip to a hospital on the island turned into an impromptu concert for one patient.

“It turned into a karaoke moment, but if that’s what I can do to get a smile out of them, make them forget about the craziness that’s going on, that’s our job as entertainers,” Gloria said.

“On Your Feet” will be running until Oct. 15.

