Gloria and Emilio Estefan premiere film for Miami Film Festival

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gloria and Emilio Estefan were on hand as a film the two are involved in premiered at the Miami Film Festival.

The two premiered the film “A Change of Heart.” Emilio was a producer for the film while Gloria co-starred in the film, which was recorded right here in Miami.

“It was important to Emilio to have the film made here, because you know it’s a lot easier to go somewhere else and get better tax credits and make it easier to make a film, he was adamant that it be shot in Miami so we could use local talent,” Gloria said.

“I think Miami is a great place, because it sends a message of a lot of different ethic part, a lot of people with different tastes and everything. At the end, love is what it takes,” said Emilio.

The film centers around a morally conservative man whose personal views are challenged after a heart transplant.

Gloria plays the main character’s therapist.

The Miami Film Festival runs through March 12.

