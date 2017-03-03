Gloria and Emilio Estefan open restaurant in Design District

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gloria and Emilio Estefan unveiled their new restaurant venture, and 7News grabbed a plate in Miami’s Design District, Friday.

The Miami Design District, dedicated to combining design, international cuisine, fashion, art and architecture is getting a new addition to the mix.

International superstar duo, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, opened the Estefan Kitchen, which serves up Cuban food in the fanciful neighborhood.

Gloria and Emilio Estefan collaborated for the first time with their longtime friend Craig Robins, who is the CEO and President of Dacra.

Several family recipes have been incorporated into the menu from lechón flatbread and lechón crispy moros to vaca frita, braised short ribs and paella.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Estefan Kitchen

140 NE 39 Street

Miami, Florida 33137

786-843-3880

http://www.miamidesigndistrict.net/listing/509/estefan-kitchen/

