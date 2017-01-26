Gloria and Emilio Estefan honored by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Emilio and Gloria Estefan received a high honor from a South Florida hospital, Thursday night.

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital awarded the duo the prestigious Joe DiMaggio Icon Award for their positive influence on the local community. The duo was honored during an event at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, hosted by 7’s own Belkys Nerey.

Emilio and Gloria have worked to bring positive attention and continued support to the hospital.

“It’s a big honor,” Gloria said, “We are the first couple ever given this award.”

Emilio praised the hospital and the work they do for the community.

“We should never complain about the small things in life,” Emilio said, “You go through the hospital, and you see the pain and the people, what a great work they do at the hospital, we have to be blessed, and just giving back is a wonderful thing.”

Former President Bill Clinton and basketball legend Magic Johnson are among the past recipients.

“Whether you’re in a hospital for your kid with a fever, or something as serious as cancer, you always have to look forward and be positive,” Gloria said.

The couple visited the hospital’s Oncology ward earlier this week and saw the work being done.

“They make it so happy and beautiful and supportive for the families and they do such great work,” Gloria said.

Cancer patients like 6-year-old Jasmine Ussa also attended the award ceremony. Jasmine’s mother, Maria Rodriguez, said it’s not just about the excellent health care at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, but also the compassionate emotional support.

“They’ve been treating my daughter like their own daughter,” Rodriguez said. “They treated me like family.”

