SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small glider crash-landed on top of a South Florida plant nursery, Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the aircraft took off from the Homestead General Aviation Airport, earlier this afternoon. They said it hit some wind shear on its landing approach and veered off course, landing on a nursery’s mesh covering in Southwest Miami-Dade.

No one was hurt.

The glider’s owner commended the pilot for taking safety precautions. “It’s one of those things that happens, sometimes. The good thing is, the glider, he slowed it up. He did what was correct,” said Steve Deal. “He slowed it up to a point where he probably, with the headwind, he probably touched down at about 25 miles an hour, so, very little risk for injury and, really, not much damage.”

The glider cannot be removed from its landing spot until the Federal Aviation Administration investigates.

