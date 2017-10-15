Glam-A-THON event raises money for breast cancer research

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents stepped out for a cause and strutted their stuff at the annual Glam-A-THON in Fort Lauderdale.

Hundreds dressed up for the event at Esplanade Park, Saturday.

The annual event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for breast cancer research and treatment in recent years.

“I’m very grateful to God that I was able to survive cancer, and I feel very welcome,” said cancer survivor Mayra Neivez, “and I’m glad that my family, my kids and my friends are here with me to support me and to say thank you to life.”

7’s Lynn Martinez and Vivian Gonzalez put on their favorite pink outfits and took part in the fun as well.

